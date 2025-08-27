Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) CEO David Jr. Grumhaus Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) CEO David Jr. Grumhaus bought 1,200 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $15,324.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,285.24. The trade was a 11.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DPG opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 663.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 108,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

