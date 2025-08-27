AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives $11.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Nikita Shah sold 114,492 shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $1,105,992.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 152,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,497.38. The trade was a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 279,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $2,619,308.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 152,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,755.88. This represents a 64.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 577,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 5,975.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in the first quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.94 and a beta of 1.11. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a net margin of 0.12%. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

