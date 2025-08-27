Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,558 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $241.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.99 and a 200 day moving average of $229.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $175.14 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

