KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Paul Audhya Sells 2,336 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul Audhya sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $31,349.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 122,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,017.10. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $662.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.05. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($2.86). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,012 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 701,007 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 572,300 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,887,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,770,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALV. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

