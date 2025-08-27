Gartner (NYSE:IT) SVP Sells $26,219.55 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) SVP John Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $243.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $584.01.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.