Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) CAO David Marshall Wright Sells 106 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CAO David Marshall Wright sold 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $13,282.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,685 shares in the company, valued at $963,007.35. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Itron Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $115.46.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 29.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 62,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Itron by 8.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Itron by 434.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens set a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

