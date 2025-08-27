Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Director Buys $512,800.00 in Stock

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) Director Soren Bo Christiansen bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $512,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharps Technology Trading Down 6.0%

NASDAQ STSS opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15. Sharps Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $2,145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.52. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sharps Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharps Technology stock. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,044,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Sharps Technology accounts for 0.3% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7,489.16% of Sharps Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

