RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in On Holding AG $ONON

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ON by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,794 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ON by 8.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,344,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,979,000 after buying an additional 178,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $102,850,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,013,000 after buying an additional 196,270 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.