Valley Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Valley Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VB opened at $251.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average of $231.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

