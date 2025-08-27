Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 5,753 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Oklo were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oklo by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Oklo by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $9,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,000. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oklo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.12 and a beta of 0.60. Oklo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

