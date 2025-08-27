Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $183.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.07. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

