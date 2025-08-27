Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lessened its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,924,000 after purchasing an additional 663,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 964,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,223,000 after buying an additional 140,026 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,791,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,743,000.

GDXJ opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $77.56.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

