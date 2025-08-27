Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

MNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Mach Natural Resources

Institutional Trading of Mach Natural Resources

In related news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $44,393.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,816,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,602,585.36. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 528,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,633,031. Insiders own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Novem Group boosted its position in Mach Natural Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MNR opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Mach Natural Resources has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.07.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Mach Natural Resources will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mach Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1,057.0%. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

