Insulet Corporation $PODD Holdings Lifted by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Insulet by 304.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1,316.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 179,850 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.71.

PODD stock opened at $331.83 on Wednesday. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $183.31 and a 12 month high of $334.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

