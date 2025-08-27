Note Advisors LLC Purchases 1,467 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

Note Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Note Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $54.40.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

