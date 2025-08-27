iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT Shares Purchased by Note Advisors LLC

Note Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Note Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Note Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 98,875 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

