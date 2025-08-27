Note Advisors LLC Takes $789,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Note Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.