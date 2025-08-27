Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by Note Advisors LLC

Note Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Note Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Note Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

