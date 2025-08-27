Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,890,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Docusign by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Docusign by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864,408 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Docusign by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,709,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

