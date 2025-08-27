Silvant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.98. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.