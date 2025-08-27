Insider Selling: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells 35,100 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,173.25. This trade represents a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $5,015,636.01.

On Friday, August 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $4,954,610.43.

On Thursday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total value of $4,687,174.80.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $4,436,066.00.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $198.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $219.00. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.