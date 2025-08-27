Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Director Sells $1,714,410.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Wardell sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,714,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 92,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,193.30. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ATGE opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

