Brian Olsavsky Sells 17,750 Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.15 and a 200 day moving average of $207.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,073,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

