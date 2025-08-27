Devin Mcgranahan Purchases 176,470 Shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) CEO Devin Mcgranahan bought 176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,431.25. The trade was a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Western Union Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WU stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

