Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 166,670 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,608,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 166,670 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.