Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 19,786 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $69,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Linde Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $481.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.94 and a 200-day moving average of $461.48. The company has a market cap of $225.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

