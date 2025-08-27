Delta Investment Management LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. $LENZ

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of LENZ Therapeutics worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LENZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on LENZ Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

LENZ opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.42.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

