Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.48, with a volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

PVLA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palvella Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $594.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.01.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVLA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

