Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.48 and last traded at $135.09, with a volume of 200886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,182,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,902,000 after acquiring an additional 377,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,384,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,265,000 after purchasing an additional 319,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 855,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,204,000 after buying an additional 193,776 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

