Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 26.7% – Here’s Why

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 278,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 137,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.71.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.