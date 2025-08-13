GQG Partners LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,341,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,879,824,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,227,000 after buying an additional 3,486,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,049,000 after buying an additional 311,489 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,624,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,895,000 after buying an additional 468,233 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,155,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,936,000 after buying an additional 81,867 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

