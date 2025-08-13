Heck Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,382 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average of $191.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.