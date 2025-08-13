GQG Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

GQG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274,805 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SAP by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SAP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,364,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $276.08 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $208.24 and a one year high of $313.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.04 and a 200 day moving average of $285.10. The company has a market capitalization of $339.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

