Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Sells $2,030,886.00 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wingstop Trading Down 3.9%

WING stock opened at $362.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.90. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Wingstop by 93.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 106.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WING. UBS Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Melius began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Wingstop from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

