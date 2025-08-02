CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Director Jason Dezwirek Sells 70,000 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) Director Jason Dezwirek sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,500. This represents a 23.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Dezwirek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, Jason Dezwirek sold 30,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 0.4%

CECO opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $46.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.66 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $51.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

