Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 56,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $59.31.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

