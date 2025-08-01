ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZIMV. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ZimVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised ZimVie from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ZimVie Stock Performance

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. ZimVie has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $523.30 million, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.14.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZimVie will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIMV. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of ZimVie by 2,695.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 9,039.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ZimVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ZimVie by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

