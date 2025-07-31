Wealthquest Corp Purchases New Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

