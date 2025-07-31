Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,791 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $508.18 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

