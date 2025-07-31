Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

RVTY opened at $90.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Revvity Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.26 million. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

