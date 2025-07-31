New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,040,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Gold were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $4.19 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC upped their target price on New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

