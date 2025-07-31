New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,040,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in New Gold were worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $4.19 on Thursday. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
New Gold Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
