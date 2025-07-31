Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,599,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RYAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.4%

RYAN opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 177.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.