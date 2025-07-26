Comparing Maison Luxe (MASN) & Its Rivals

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Maison Luxe Competitors 7.26% 7.69% 13.35%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $8.04 million $1.67 million 0.05 Maison Luxe Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 14.01

This table compares Maison Luxe and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Maison Luxe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Maison Luxe competitors beat Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

