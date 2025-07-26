Analyzing Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) and Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO)

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) and Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Deluxe shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Deluxe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deluxe and Eshallgo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe $2.12 billion 0.36 $52.80 million $1.25 13.60 Eshallgo $16.96 million 0.99 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Deluxe has higher revenue and earnings than Eshallgo.

Profitability

This table compares Deluxe and Eshallgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe 2.64% 21.20% 4.91% Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Deluxe and Eshallgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Deluxe currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Deluxe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Deluxe is more favorable than Eshallgo.

Summary

Deluxe beats Eshallgo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses. The B2B Payments segment provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, automated receivables management, payment processing, and cash application, as well as automated payables management, such as medical payment and deluxe payment exchange. The Data solutions segment offers data-driven marketing solutions, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services. The Print segment provides printed personal and business checks, printed business forms, business accessories, and promotional products. It sells through multi-channel sales and marketing, and scalable partnerships. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

