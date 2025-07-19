355 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $290.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.28. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $293.33.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
