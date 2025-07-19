Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,700 Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Celanese by 55.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 2.0%

CE stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. Celanese Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $144.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,120.24. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

