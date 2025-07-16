Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $135.79 and last traded at $134.61, with a volume of 686626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

