Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.7% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 289,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

