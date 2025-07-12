Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78.

Chunghwa Telecom Increases Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.6695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 87.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.