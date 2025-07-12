Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 183.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $2,177,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,745 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.06.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $2,347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 816,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,689,351.56. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Payne bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.19 per share, with a total value of $1,966,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,035. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,472,702 shares of company stock valued at $179,396,832 in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

